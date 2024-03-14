Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases C$144,540.04 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
D.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.78.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
