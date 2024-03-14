Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Director Sells C$405,791.84 in Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$20.19 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.25%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

