DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3274 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

