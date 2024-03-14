Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $58,904.40 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,591 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $41,127.35.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

