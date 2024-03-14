E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,907 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 105,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kenvue by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 507,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kenvue by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

