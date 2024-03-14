E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 792 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $10,270,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MU traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

