E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.46. 146,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

