Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,939. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 712,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

