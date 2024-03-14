Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,939. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
