EchoStar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,090 put options.
In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after acquiring an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SATS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 998,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
