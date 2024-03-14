EchoStar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,090 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after acquiring an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 998,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

