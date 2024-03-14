ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 6.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 13,441,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,890,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Trading Down 21.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

