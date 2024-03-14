Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 1,322 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elastic by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Elastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107,269 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.