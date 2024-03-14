Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 2,148,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,054,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.91.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

