Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5850104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.