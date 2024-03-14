Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 705.7% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 705.7% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Stock Down 6.1 %

EFOI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 25,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,855. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.