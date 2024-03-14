Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 5.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $40,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

