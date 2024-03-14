Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.92. Enfusion shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 285,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,704 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

