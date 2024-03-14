EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

