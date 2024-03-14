EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Look Beyond S&P 500 for Big Winners Excluded From Index
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.