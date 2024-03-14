Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $549,106.02 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $167.41 million and $549,106.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,828.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00615644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00133053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00202151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,986,102 coins and its circulating supply is 73,986,972 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

