Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $549,106.02 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $167.41 million and $549,106.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003195 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,828.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00615644 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00133053 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008436 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00049531 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00202151 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00053329 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00145648 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000518 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,986,102 coins and its circulating supply is 73,986,972 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.