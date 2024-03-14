Eric L. Oliver Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,620.73 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,625.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,509.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,661.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.46 by $2.27. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

