Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.88.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$618.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.22. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

