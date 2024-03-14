Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 35.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $114,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.33. 2,534,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

