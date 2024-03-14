Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.