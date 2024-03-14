FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.72. 13,157,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,672,430. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

