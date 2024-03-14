Financial Survey: AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) & Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) and AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and AirBoss of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and AirBoss of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 4.31 $1.70 billion 1.58 3.06 AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A $0.40 9.61

Analyst Recommendations

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than AirBoss of America. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirBoss of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadium Lithium and AirBoss of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadium Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A AirBoss of America 0 1 1 0 2.50

AirBoss of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 645.50%. Given AirBoss of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AirBoss of America is more favorable than Arcadium Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 124.0%. AirBoss of America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Arcadium Lithium pays out 379.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AirBoss of America pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats AirBoss of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries. The AirBoss Manufactured Products segment offers anti-noise, vibration and harshness dampening parts, and personal protection and safety products, including rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial and defense industries. It also provides protective equipment to military, law enforcement, industrial providers, and first responders; and healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosive protective equipment, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear under the AirBoss Defense brand name. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

