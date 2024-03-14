FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. 204,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 786,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 2,182,976 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,128,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,467,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

