First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $211.02 and a twelve month high of $285.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

