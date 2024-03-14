First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.71. 3,281,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,021. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

