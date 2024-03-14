First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 10,267,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,008,135. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Free Report

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

