First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,373. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

