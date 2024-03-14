First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.69. 551,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.