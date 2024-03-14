First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 725 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.00. 653,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.91 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

