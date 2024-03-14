First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

