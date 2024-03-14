First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 985 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $119.85. 5,648,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 872.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

