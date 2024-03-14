First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

