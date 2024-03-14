First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 34,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,585. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.