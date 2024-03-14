FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $230.86

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$230.86 and last traded at C$230.67, with a volume of 28923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$221.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$211.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total value of C$1,127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $3,162,267. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.