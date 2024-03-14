Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Fisker has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

