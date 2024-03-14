Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 1.1% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $203.70. 55,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,805. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

