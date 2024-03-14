Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,665,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 16,344,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,167,168. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

