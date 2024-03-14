Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 12%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $10.98. 5,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

