Fruits (FRTS) Reaches Market Cap of $84,337.85

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $84,337.85 and $73,552.99 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

