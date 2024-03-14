Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.92

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 50136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
Fujitsu Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.
Shares of Fujitsu are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
