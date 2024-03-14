Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 11,470 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.16. 2,538,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.57 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.