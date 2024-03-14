Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.40. 74,725,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,820,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

