Fulton Bank N.A. Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,374,024 shares of company stock worth $609,384,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,792,988. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.84 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

