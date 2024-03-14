Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $629.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,193. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $426.81 and a one year high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.