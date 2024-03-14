Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
