Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,322. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

