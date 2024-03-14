Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,051 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,226. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.90 and a 200-day moving average of $466.96.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.