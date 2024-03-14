Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Geoff Wilson Acquires 27,033 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 27,033 shares of Future Generation Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,656.31 ($22,951.20).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoff Wilson bought 21,035 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,651.35 ($17,649.90).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoff Wilson acquired 21,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,786.99 ($18,401.98).
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Geoff Wilson acquired 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,042.48 ($15,922.17).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson acquired 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,761.90 ($10,438.34).
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
Future Generation Global Company Profile
